GPL says it’s generating sufficient power for Christmas demand

As it gears up for the upcoming Christmas holidays, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc. has said it would be generating sufficient power to satisfy the high demand during this season, but noted that disruptions to its distribution and transmission network could cause outages.

“Whether you get blackouts or not, it’s not going to be planned. It has to be an emergency,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GPL, Bharat Dindyal, said to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

He noted, “In terms of outages, we don’t see an exposure on the generation side; of course, network side we always have exposure. What we find happening around this time is that we got people out there driving and they seem to be targeting the poles. So, we have a lot of those, and there is only so much we can do. We really have to ensure that we are ready to respond to those when they happen.”

The power company has reported that there is a generation capacity of approximately 182.5 megawatts (mw) of electricity for the Christmas holidays, and according to GPL’s Divisional Director of Operations, Bharat Harjohn, the projected peak demand is about 136mw.

This leaves in excess of 45mw of power as reserve generation, thus removing the need for any emergency generation equipment this year.

“We don’t see us going past 136(mw), but if we do, we have enough generation… Our reserve generation is about 46.5 megawatts for the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS),” said Harjohn, who was at the time giving an update on GPL’s preparedness for the holiday’s high electricity demand.

As it relates to the isolated areas such as the Essequibo Coast and surrounding islands, including Bartica, there is also sufficient available power generation to cover the projected peak demand and also excess reserve generation capacity.

Meanwhile, the GPL Operations Director also disclosed that all scheduled maintenance of the company’s generating units as well as its transmission and distribution network would be wrapped up by December 15, to reduce outages. However, emergency maintenance would be done during this period, which runs until January 15, 2022, when scheduled maintenance would recommence.

Among the works done in preparation for this high-demand period are replacing defective line hardware; replacing defective poles, service switches, and transformers; maintaining primary distribution feeders and substations.

“So, we would have touched all areas within the [generation and transmission] process in terms of making sure that each component in that process is healthy for the holiday season,” Harjohn noted.

He added, too, that vegetation around utility poles and wires has also been cleared, while sagging conductors have been straightened to prevent tripping the network if they get too close to each other.

Despite these measures and more, however, Harjohn explained, there are certain events that could cause outages during this time, including earth faults such as vegetation touching the powerlines, power poles being struck during accidents, and wires falling.

“From a generational standpoint, we have enough reserve capacity, but where it is located [could be an issue]. For example, Garden of Eden (East Bank Demerara)… 60 per cent of the power have to go back to the control centre in Georgetown, and then move back up east. So, if our transmission line fails us for some reason, or bringing that power to the control centre in Sophia (Georgetown) for distribution, we could have a challenge… Same for going up to Berbice, where we have one transmission line taking the power up to Berbice. So, if something is to happen along that path there…if something should hit the pole along the Railway Embankment there, we will lose all the power going up there. So, that’s how unstable the system can be,” the Operations Director stated.

However, vital to preparation for the holidays is GPL’s emergency response, which has been significantly boosted. Harjohn said additional teams would be dispatched to every location – in some cases, doubling of manpower – to deal with emergency situations that may arise during this time.

In addition, the power company would beef up its customer-service facilities to include more options to contact GPL for assistance.

According to GPL’s Divisional Director of Customer Service, Rhonda La Fargue, in addition to the company’s telephone numbers, customers can also make contact via WhatsApp messaging on cell #699-4882 as well as by utilising the company’s live chat feature on its website.

“So, in the event a customer wants to make contact with GPL, we have a number of ways they can make contact. The Call Centre is 24-hours seven days per week, so you’re able to call in,” she explained.

La Fargue also related that persons who are experiencing power outage can call in on 226-2600, and instead of dialing extension 1 to speak to an agent, they can instead dial extension 9 to get automated updates for the areas where there are outages.