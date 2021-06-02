GPL launches probe into shutdown of DBIS

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) says it has launched an investigation into the shutdown of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) yesterday.

See full statement:

At approximately 10:34hrs, the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) Kingston Power Plant experienced a loss of approximately 27 Megawatts (MWs) of generation, which trigged a cascading effect at the other GPL power plants resulting in a shutdown of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

Restoration efforts commenced immediately with power being restored in some areas in Demerara at approximately 12:13hrs. All areas in Demerara and Berbice were repowered at approximately 14:00hrs.

Subsequently, Generating Units at the Kingston Power Plant tripped at approximately 15:00 hrs and 16:12hrs respectively. The sudden loss of generation affected service to some customers in Georgetown, East Bank Demerara and West Coast Demerara.

All areas were repowered at approximately 16:36hrs.

Immediately following full-service restoration, our technical team commenced a comprehensive investigation to determine the root cause of the shutdown to inform any corrective action(s).

Our company remains committed to providing reliable power supply and offers sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused.