GPL contractor dies after falling off transmission tower

A contractor attached to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) met his death on Sunday morning after he fell off a transmission tower at Ithaca, West Bank Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

Dead is 52-year-old Leon Adams of Tarlogie Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Based on information received, Adams, his son Samuel and a driver went to inspect the tower on Sunday morning. The younger Adams mounted the tower first and when he was half way up, his father followed.

As he was making his way to the top of the tower, the now dead man lost his grip and fell to the ground. It is estimated that he was about 150 feet up the tower.

An alarm was raised and the Police were contacted. His grieving son explained that by the time assistance arrived at the location, his father was already dead.

He was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where doctors on duty confirmed his demise. Efforts to get a comment from GPL on Sunday were futile.

However, the Police have confirmed that the matter was reported and they have launched an investigation.