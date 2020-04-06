Sister of man stabbed to death at Timehri calls for thorough probe

The sister of the man who was reportedly attacked by three men in the vicinity of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), on Sunday morning, has appealed to law enforcement officials to conduct a thorough probe into the incident.

Lawrence Raymond Benjamin, 24, of Ice House Road, Timehri, was reportedly stabbed at least three times – once to his neck and twice to his chest by his assailants. After the stabbing incident, Benjamin, the father of a five-month-old baby, went to a nearby shop and sat on a chair. He was reportedly seen panting for breath and died subsequently.

Althea McPherson, a sister of the dead man, told INews, when contacted, that she was at a friend’s house in the area when she received the news that her brother had been stabbed to death. She immediately rushed to the scene only to see her brother’s motionless body in an upright position on the plastic chair.

“All I see is blood oozing from his neck and his whole body was soaked in blood,” the grieving sister noted. Upon enquiring what took place, she was told that her brother had a confrontation with the three suspects and one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

She believes that although people witnessed the stabbing, they would not come forward despite the protection policies in place by the Guyana Police Force. In fact, she stated that there were CCTV cameras around the area.

The now dead man, according to information received, was walking the streets in Timehri on Sunday morning “picking trouble” with everyone.

He leaves to mourn his parents, seven siblings, five-month-old child, and reputed wife.

Investigations are ongoing.