GPHC successfully delivers baby after umbilical cord prolapse

See full statement from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation:

𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐆𝐏𝐇𝐂 by Dr. Rafi Rozan, Chief Consultant, Head of Department for Obstetrics & Gynecology, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

The journey of childbirth is undoubtedly a miraculous and life-changing experience, but it can present unexpected challenges. One such challenge that recently unfolded at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) was a case of umbilical cord prolapse, a rare and potentially life-threatening complication. Today, we share the inspiring success story of Ms. Loma and her baby boy, highlighting the swift and coordinated response of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology team at GPHC.

𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐞:

Umbilical cord prolapse is a rare occurrence, affecting approximately 0.1-0.6% of pregnancies. It happens when the amniotic sac ruptures before the baby’s head engages in the pelvis, allowing the umbilical cord to slip into the birth canal. This situation demands immediate medical attention due to the risk of foetal distress and oxygen deprivation.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞:

The key to successfully managing umbilical cord prolapse lies in the rapid recognition and response of the medical team. At GPHC, our Obstetricians, midwives, and nurses are highly trained to identify signs such as the sudden disappearance of the baby’s heartbeat on the foetal monitor or the presence of a pulsating cord in the vagina. The team initiates an emergency protocol, employing various interventions to alleviate pressure on the cord and ensure the baby’s well-being.

𝐌𝐬. 𝐋𝐨𝐦𝐚’𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐡:

During Ms. Loma’s labour, Dr. Arona Matadeen, an Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, detected the umbilical cord prolapse. The obstetric team, led by Nurse Punch and Nurse LaRose, swiftly prepared Ms. Loma for an emergency caesarean section. Within 𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 (𝟖) 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 from diagnosis to delivery, Dr. Ogbeiwi Owen and the operating theatre professionals successfully delivered a healthy baby boy. Born with an Apgar score of 9,10 and weighing 2560 grams (5.6 lbs), this little one’s arrival was truly a triumph.

Dr. Derron Moonsammy, reflecting on the intense moment, recalled it as the most adrenalized experience of his life. The efficient collaboration of the medical team ensured both Ms. Loma and her baby emerged unharmed, creating a bond stronger than ever.

𝐇𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞:

Umbilical cord prolapse is undoubtedly a frightening complication, but timely recognition, expert medical intervention, and a supportive healthcare team can lead to successful outcomes. The stories of triumph at GPHC serve as a testament to the advancements in medical knowledge and technology, as well as the unwavering dedication of our Obstetrics and Gynaecology professionals.

The Obstetrics and Gynaecology department at GPHC has consistently made significant strides towards achieving first-world healthcare standards. We proudly declare that GPHC’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology unit is the safest place in the country for obstetric care.

𝐀𝐜𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐞𝐬:

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the medical team that attended to Ms. Loma and her baby boy. Dr. Arona Matadeen, Dr. Ogbeiwi Owen, Dr. Derron Moonsammy, Nurse Punch, Nurse LaRose, Nurse Lynton, Dr. Roberts, Dr. Cano – your expertise, dedication, and coordinated efforts make GPHC a beacon of hope for expectant parents.

In the face of adversity, the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department at GPHC continues to inspire hope, reassuring all that the birth of a child can be a joyous and safe experience. Our commitment to excellence ensures that GPHC remains a pillar of strength for Guyanese, setting the standard for Obstetric care in the country.

