GPHC successfully delivers baby after umbilical cord prolapse

See full statement from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation:

๐€ ๐’๐ฎ๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ž๐›๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐†๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐š๐ญ ๐†๐๐‡๐‚ by Dr. Rafi Rozan, Chief Consultant, Head of Department for Obstetrics & Gynecology, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

The journey of childbirth is undoubtedly a miraculous and life-changing experience, but it can present unexpected challenges. One such challenge that recently unfolded at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) was a case of umbilical cord prolapse, a rare and potentially life-threatening complication. Today, we share the inspiring success story of Ms. Loma and her baby boy, highlighting the swift and coordinated response of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology team at GPHC.

๐”๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฆ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฅ๐š๐ฉ๐ฌ๐ž:

Umbilical cord prolapse is a rare occurrence, affecting approximately 0.1-0.6% of pregnancies. It happens when the amniotic sac ruptures before the baby’s head engages in the pelvis, allowing the umbilical cord to slip into the birth canal. This situation demands immediate medical attention due to the risk of foetal distress and oxygen deprivation.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ž:

The key to successfully managing umbilical cord prolapse lies in the rapid recognition and response of the medical team. At GPHC, our Obstetricians, midwives, and nurses are highly trained to identify signs such as the sudden disappearance of the baby’s heartbeat on the foetal monitor or the presence of a pulsating cord in the vagina. The team initiates an emergency protocol, employing various interventions to alleviate pressure on the cord and ensure the baby’s well-being.

๐Œ๐ฌ. ๐‹๐จ๐ฆ๐š’๐ฌ ๐“๐ซ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ก:

During Ms. Loma’s labour, Dr. Arona Matadeen, an Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, detected the umbilical cord prolapse. The obstetric team, led by Nurse Punch and Nurse LaRose, swiftly prepared Ms. Loma for an emergency caesarean section. Within ๐ž๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ (๐Ÿ–) ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ from diagnosis to delivery, Dr. Ogbeiwi Owen and the operating theatre professionals successfully delivered a healthy baby boy. Born with an Apgar score of 9,10 and weighing 2560 grams (5.6 lbs), this little one’s arrival was truly a triumph.

Dr. Derron Moonsammy, reflecting on the intense moment, recalled it as the most adrenalized experience of his life. The efficient collaboration of the medical team ensured both Ms. Loma and her baby emerged unharmed, creating a bond stronger than ever.

๐‡๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž:

Umbilical cord prolapse is undoubtedly a frightening complication, but timely recognition, expert medical intervention, and a supportive healthcare team can lead to successful outcomes. The stories of triumph at GPHC serve as a testament to the advancements in medical knowledge and technology, as well as the unwavering dedication of our Obstetrics and Gynaecology professionals.

The Obstetrics and Gynaecology department at GPHC has consistently made significant strides towards achieving first-world healthcare standards. We proudly declare that GPHC’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology unit is the safest place in the country for obstetric care.

๐€๐œ๐ค๐ง๐จ๐ฐ๐ฅ๐ž๐๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐จ๐ž๐ฌ:

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the medical team that attended to Ms. Loma and her baby boy. Dr. Arona Matadeen, Dr. Ogbeiwi Owen, Dr. Derron Moonsammy, Nurse Punch, Nurse LaRose, Nurse Lynton, Dr. Roberts, Dr. Cano โ€“ your expertise, dedication, and coordinated efforts make GPHC a beacon of hope for expectant parents.

In the face of adversity, the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department at GPHC continues to inspire hope, reassuring all that the birth of a child can be a joyous and safe experience. Our commitment to excellence ensures that GPHC remains a pillar of strength for Guyanese, setting the standard for Obstetric care in the country.

