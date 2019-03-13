GPHC employs Quality Improvement Manager

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has taken the step to ensure quality improvement becomes more of a reality with the appointment of a new manager for the Quality Improvement Unit.

Now heading that unit is Leslyn Holder, who has been employed at the Hospital since December 2018. Holder replaces the previous manager, Yolanda Renville, who migrated.

Core functions of this unit includes infection control, occupational safety and health, quality improvement and data collection. The quality improvement team will be overseeing improvements to the quality of services, healthcare and management at the GPHC and all its external facilities.

The GPHC, Guyana’s tertiary medical institution, is a premier health facility providing specialised care ranging from surgeries to services in the areas of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, and Accident and Emergency, and others.