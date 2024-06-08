GPF probing alleged sexual assault of junior rank by Cop

See below for a statement from the Guyana Police Force:

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has launched an investigation in relation to an allegation of sexual assault committed on a male Police Constable by a male Superintendent of Police.

The incident allegedly occurred sometime in April 2024 in the vicinity of the Kingston Seawall. This allegation is being treated very seriously, and the Superintendent has been relieved of command as the probe continues.

The matter was reported by the victim last night (Friday).

