Govt will not be engaging US delegation here on “fact-finding mission”

See below for a Statement from the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana:

The Government of Guyana notes from publications on social media that a

delegation from the United States of America intends to travel to Guyana on Monday,

November 13, 2023 for a “fact finding mission”. This delegation and the intended

visit appear to have resulted from a conference organised by Rickford Burke, a

Guyanese residing in Brooklyn, New York.

During the month of September, 2023, Burke organised a so-called “Conference on

Guyana” in Washington, DC, to which the Government of Guyana was not invited but

which was attended by members of the Opposition. This one-sided engagement

presented the platform for Opposition Politicians to spew concocted and fabricated

narratives about the Government of Guyana, including their usual diatribe about

racial discrimination and extra judicial killings, without any fact-checking

mechanism and without the Government being afforded a hearing or the facility of a

response. It is obvious that these jaundiced, baseless and unfounded narratives of

these Opposition Politicians, unsupported by any evidence whatsoever, have

influenced this delegation.

Burke is wanted by law enforcement agencies in Guyana for a number of criminal

offences for which he is charged, including, extortion of Guyanese businessmen.

These charges are pending before Magistrates’ Courts in Guyana. Burke is publicly

known for his daily diet of racist rants on social media with the intent of exciting

racial hostilities, strife and ethnic violence among the different ethnic groups of

Guyana. His inane rantings are invariably directed at the People’s Progressive Party

Civic (PPP/C) Government.

That Burke’s Facebook Page is the main medium for the dissemination of

information regarding this visit, only serves to compound the matter. From the

missive disseminated, it is clear that Burke has not only determined the Terms of

Reference of this “fact finding mission” but has also essayed the findings of this

mission even before it has commenced. This is nothing but a politically driven and

orchestrated design by opponents of the Government which seems to have ensnared

certain office holders within certain a few States’ Legislature in the US. As a result, the Government of Guyana will not be engaging this delegation acting in their private

capacities as this is a clear interference in Guyana’s domestic politics with a bias

towards the political Opposition in Guyana.

Any delegation that is interested in a “fact finding mission” of the problems that

Guyana and Guyanese have faced historically and in the recent past must enquire

into the following:

1. Fraudulent elections in 1968, 1973, 1980 and 1985;

2. The massive violations of human rights and freedoms of the people of Guyana

during 28 years of dictatorial rule from 1968 to 1992;

3. The abuse, violence and killing of persons opposed to the Government,

including, the assassination of Dr. Walter Rodney, a world-renowed historian

and a black political leader, and Father Bernard Darke, a Jesuit priest;

4. The total mismanagement of Guyana’s economy from 1968 to 1992, leaving

Guyana as the second poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, second only

to Haiti;

5. Widespread racial and ethnic discrimination between 1968 and 1992;

6. Rampant corruption, mismanagement and racial discrimination between 2015

to 2020;

7. 30,000 Guyanese losing jobs between 2015 to 2020; and

8. Flagrant, multiple attempts to fraudulently alter the results to the March 2,

2020 General and Regional Elections in the presence of international

observers and the diplomatic community.

The above list is not by any means exhaustive, but those are a few broad areas upon

which we can commission a fact-finding mission by anyone who is interested in

Guyana and its people’s welfare.

