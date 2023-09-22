Govt urges patience with Diamond Well construction

The Ministry of Housing and Water is pleading with residents of Diamond, East Bank Demerara to be patient as important work continues at the water well at Sixth Avenue.

The Ministry noted that the engineers have encountered some challenges.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal made the plea during a recent visit to the site, where he thoroughly inspected ongoing works.

He explained that the engineers from the Guyana Water Incorporation (GWI) are working to fix the well that collapsed back in April.

“I’m asking for just some more time, more patience from residents. As you can see, we are drilling [and] the workers are working around the clock.”

Highlighting some of the hiccups during the process, Minister Croal noted that due to the progress, he is positive that the well will be completed soon.

“At least by the end of October to have this completed. We have to ensure that all the activities are finished in the correct way, including developing it properly so that it can be sustained,” Minister Croal revealed.

Currently, residents in the area are having water on a rotational basis. However, when the new well is complete, this will stop. It is expected to supply water at 220 cubic feet per minute. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]

