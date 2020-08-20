Govt to procure 25,000 solar units for hinterland communities

Through a partnership between the Governments of Guyana and India, approximately 25,000 solar units will be procured for hinterland communities as the new Government embarks on pursuing renewable, clean and cheap energy for citizens.

This was announced by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, during a press briefing on Wednesday.

“Hinterland electrification has been and continues to be a priority for the PPP/C Government,” he stated.

Minister Edghill said that the project was accelerated following discussions between His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, His Excellency, K. J. Srinivasa, along with the officials from the Ministry of Public Works.

“Very shortly the final programme will be announced because it is currently being designed where we can see household units possibly 20,000 to 25,000, being procured which will speak to an upgrade from 65 watts to 100 watts for our brother and sisters in the hinterland communities,” Edghill was quoted by DPI as saying.

The Public Works Minister explained that the PPP/C Government will be working assiduously to realise this project because, under the former Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the programme was not moving ahead as expected.

Minister Bishop Edghill also reported that when the PPP/C Government entered office, it discovered that the seven areas served by generator sets under the Hinterland Electrification programme were not adequately maintained and serviced.

An immediate request for $281Million was made to carry out much-needed repairs to these generators.

The Minister said communities of Mahdia, Lethem, Port Kaituma, and Mabaruma could experience difficulties because of the lack of maintenance of these generator sets.

“This is something that the Ministry will have to pursue almost immediately,” Bishop Edghill assured.