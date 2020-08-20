Cops get tough with persons flouting COVID-19 restrictions; 40 arrested

Forty persons have been arrested for flouting the COVID-19 restrictions as gazetted by the Public Health Ministry to curb the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, ranks from Guyana Police Force (GPF) acting on information received between 17:15h to 17:45h conducted an operation at Khan’s Hideout at 100 Second Street Montrose, East Coast Demerara (ECD), where 17 persons were arrested for breaching the COVID-19 orders. They were all taken into custody and placed on bail pending their court appearance.

Meanwhile, over at Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD), Region Three Commander of Police, Errol Watts and a team of ranks swooped down on Mary’s Bar, where a number of vehicles were playing loud music and a gathering was inside the bar.

The license number of each vehicle was recorded as Watts and his ranks entered the bar and arrested everyone for flouting the restrictions.

The Guyana Police Force and the Ministry of Health continue to call on persons and businesses to adhere to the emergency measures which, among other things, prohibit large public gatherings

The Police Force is reminding the public that anyone who fails to comply with any of the measures is committing an offence under Section 152 of the Public Health Ordinance and is liable on summary conviction to the penalty outlined under that section.