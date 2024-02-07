The government has announced plans to develop some 30 acres of land along the East Coast to East Bank Road linkage corridor for the parking of industrial and heavy-duty machinery.

The prospective project is part of a holistic developmental agenda for the transport and logistics sectors, which are poised for massive expansion.

The development of lands for this purpose was prompted due to the high demand for parking lots which cannot be facilitated at this time.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the revelation Monday evening, during the Private Sector Commission’s (PSC) Corporate Dinner at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown.

He disclosed that the shortage of land for this purpose has been a prominent issue faced by local companies requiring such facilities.

“We don’t have the luxury of land to give two acres in every corner for persons to have their own parking lot. The land value is too high for that and we don’t have the lands,” President Ali pointed out.

The head of state explained that Guyana has the potential to exploit its liquid and natural resources, which can be transported throughout Guyana and into Northern Brazil.

However, it is essential to develop the transport and logistics aspect of the business module, he emphasised.

“You have to come together now to make use of this opportunity that will come from the movement of liquids alone. That’s a business opportunity by itself,” the head of state underscored.

He stressed the need for collaboration and for the private sector to fully capitalise on the opportunity.

