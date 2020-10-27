Govt looks forward to “a functional, modern airport” – Edghill tells contractor

See below statement from Minister of Public Infrastructure Juan Eghill:

I have noted the statement from China Harbour Engineering Corporation, the contractor engaged in the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Modernisation Project, where they indicated that they are co-operating fully with the Government of Guyana.

For the record, I welcome that public position and look forward to the delivery of the original contract that envisages the 17,000 square metres of new facilities (terminal buildings), an extended runway, taxiways, and aprons with capacity for eight standing aircraft and facilities for eight airbridges.

We look forward to a functional modern airport.