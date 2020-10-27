UG welcomes incoming class with virtual orientation

The University of Guyana on Monday held a virtual orientation for academic year 2020-2021 during which emphasis was placed on the changes in university life due to the presence of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was geared at providing new students with specific information about the campus experience and connecting them with university staff and their future classmates. The orientation continues throughout this week.

Delivering the keynote address was Vice Chancellor of UG, Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin, who told students that they are entering the university at a very interesting time in its history. She said that the experience might be terrifying for many persons while informed students of the university’s five aspiration rules.

Other senior members of the university’s management also attended the virtual orientation. They included UG’s Chancellor, Edward Greene; its Pro-Chancellor, former Major General Joseph Singh, and Registrar, Nigel Gravesande. Also, in attendance was President of the University of Guyana Students’ Society (UGSS), Jafar Gibbons.

The University of Guyana is in its 57th year. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it has received over 7000 applications for entry into the 2020-2021 academic year, the highest in its history.

During Monday’s orientation, students who have applied and not yet received placement, were informed that applications are still being processed.

Classes will commence virtually for the new academic year on November 2, 2020. UG said that 65 per cent of its classes will be done online, while the remaining 35 per cent, consisting mostly of laboratory and field exercises, are expected to be blended with face-to-face classes delivered across its campuses in Berbice and Turkeyen for specific courses. Its Health and Safety Officer, Olivia Parris-Bowen, has assured that all precautionary measures will be in place.

UG currently has a student population of close to 9000.