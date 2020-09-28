Govt looking to have four new branded hotels in Guyana within 5 years – President

Detailing the “significant transformation” slated to take place in Guyana, President Irfaan Ali has said that his administration is looking to have four new branded hotels constructed here over the next five years.

The President made this disclosure during a recent interview with Jamaica’s CEEN TV – ‘The Conversation,’ noting that the Government has already launched Expressions of Interest for the hotels.

President Ali was at the time responding to question from the host in relation to his plan to provide 50,000 jobs for citizens.

Most of the 50,000 jobs, he said, are based in the non-oil sector. “You will see traditional sectors will be sustained and become competitive so that they could hold their own and keep those jobs going.”

President Ali assured that while the petroleum sector has emerged as one of the most important to Guyana’s economy, the Government is focusing on expanding and making the traditional sectors more competitive.

“We have been focussing heavily on building the non-oil sector and that is where we will see a number of policies geared – towards making the non-oil sector more competitive, giving them comparative advantages…and ensuring that we build a knowledge economy that is driven by a strong technological backbone. These are things that form part of the broadened economic plan,” President Ali said.

He posited that revenues from the oil and gas sector will be invested in the agricultural, construction, tourism, manufacturing, and other sectors to boost competitiveness.

The President added that greater emphasis will be placed on the construction sector, which he said will take up a greater segment of the employment.

He pointed to the construction of the new Demerara River Bridge, the Corentyne River Bridge which will link Guyana to Suriname and the massive expansion of the road network in the country.

The President further expressed that there will be renewed focus on the agriculture sector by the opening up of new agricultural lands, introducing newer technologies and providing the relevant training to farmers so that they will become more competitive.

Additionally, citing planned investments in the housing sector, the President said the industry has greater leverage than most in terms of its spin-off effects of job creation and revenue.