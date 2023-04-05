Govt holds pre-bid meeting with contractors on rebuilding of Christ Church Secondary

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday held a pre-bid meeting with contractors who have thus far purchased the bidding documents for the reconstruction of the Christ Church Secondary School.

In a short statement from the Ministry, the contractors received a briefing on the project and were given the chance to ask questions or draw attention to any observations they had.

The school, which catered to 502 learners and employs 39 teachers, was situated at the corner of Camp and Middle Streets, Georgetown before it was destroyed by fire on January 12.

It was reported that the Guyana Fire Service received the report of a fire at the school. As such, water tenders from the Central, Alberttown, West Ruimveldt, and Campbellville Fire Stations were immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke emanating from the two-storey wooden and concrete structure, and while getting into action, the building quickly became engulfed in flames.

Despite firefighting efforts, more than 80 percent of the building and its contents were destroyed, with the remainder suffering severe damage.

A week following the disastrous fire, students and teachers were comfortably settled at the Cyril Potter College of Education at Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, to resume classroom activities.

Meanwhile, firefighters had determined that the fire at the school was maliciously set however to date, no one was arrested or charged in connection with the crime.

One week prior to the devastating inferno, the Fire Service had successfully doused flames that erupted at the same institution.

