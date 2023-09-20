Govt demands driver repay $2.1M in 14 days for damaging new roundabout in accident

The Attorney General Chambers has dispatched a letter to Troy Humphrey, the driver responsible for the recent accident at the roundabout at the intersection of the Eccles to Mandela Four-Lane Road and Dumpsite Road on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), demanding that he repays the government $2.1 million that was expended to repair the damages caused to the public infrastructure.

See full statement issued by the Attorney General Chambers:

As part of a myriad of measures to address the wanton recklessness and negligence by road users and the resultant carnage, and destruction of public property, the State, including public corporations and statutory authorities will aggressively seek to recover compensation for damages and destruction done to public property.

A similar approach will be adopted in relation to the destruction and damage to public property by whatever cause. Billions of dollars are spent annually to repair and reconstruct public property damaged and destroyed by unlawful and/or highly irresponsible conduct.

Needless to say, this measure will be in addition to the institution of all relevant criminal charges disclosed resulting from investigations conducted by the Guyana Police Force.

See full letter sent to the driver allegedly responsible for the accident:

