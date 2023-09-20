Guyana will spare no effort in defending its sovereignty – Ali informs UN about Venezuela’s threat

President Dr Irfaan Ali today delivered his address at the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly where he alerted the international community of the recent threat from Venezuela to Guyana’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“I regret to inform you that Venezuela’s threats continue. Just last night, Guyana received a very threatening message from Venezuela. It came in the form of a Communique attacking Guyana for putting certain oil blocks in our sovereign waters up for bid. Guyana considers this a threat to regional and international peace and security, as well as to Guyana’s investment partners,” President Ali expressed.

In its communique, Venezuela complained of Guyana’s intention to put up for bid certain oil blocks in the waters adjacent to its coast, and concluded with a threat to “apply all the necessary measures” to prevent operations licensed by Guyana in these waters, which Venezuela claims as its own.

President Ali informed the UN that Guyana “will spare no effort in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“We demand that Venezuela honors its obligation under the Charter to pursue only peaceful means to settle any disputes it may have with Guyana, including adjudication before the International Court of Justice. Allowing the Court to decide would ensure a resolution that is peaceful, equitable and in accordance with international law,” he expressed.

The Guyanese Head of State also reminded that when he addressed the Organization of American States last Friday, he recalled to that hemispheric body how Guyana was excluded from the OAS for 25 years from its birth as a nation, on account of a spurious territorial claim to two-thirds of our homeland, by Venezuela.

“But justice prevailed, and Guyana was ultimately admitted,” Ali noted, expressing that “it is sad, however, that fifty-seven years after Guyana’s Independence we remain threatened. Venezuela’s efforts to undermine our freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity are today before the International Court of Justice, as decided by the UN Secretary General under the Geneva Agreement of 1966.”

“The ICJ’s jurisdiction in the matter has been twice affirmed by the Court. We are confident that Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity will also be affirmed when the Court issues its final judgement,” Ali outlined.

He also expressed appreciation to every member of the international community that has continued to support Guyana’s efforts to preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

