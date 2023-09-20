‘Annoyed’ City Constable shoots female colleague & friend

A female Lance Corporal and a civilian are currently nursing gunshot wounds about their bodies after they were shot last night by a 50-year-old City Constable who has gone into hiding.

Injured are Jammanie Saul, a 48-year-old Lance Corporal attached to the City Constabulary and Miguel Wilson, a 50-year-old overseas-based Guyanese of Section ‘C’ Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The incident occurred at around 19:15hrs at the Bourda City Constabulary Outpost.

Police explained that Saul and the suspect were on duty at the outpost when Wilson visited the female Lance Corporal at the workplace.

The two then sat next to each where they became engrossed in conversation. This, police said, annoyed the suspect.

The suspect, who was armed with the service weapon (a .38 revolver with six live rounds), reportedly became furious at seeing Saul and Wilson sitting together, leading to him pointing the firearm at both individuals and firing three shots at them.

As a result, both of the victims fell onto the ground, where they received injuries about their bodies. The suspect fled the scene after committing the act, with the service weapon in his possession. The victims were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by public-spirited citizens, where they are presently receiving medical attention. Their condition is listed as stable.

Checks were made for the suspect at his West Ruimveldt address, but he is yet to be located.

Investigations are ongoing.

