Couple, 11-Y-O child escape unharmed as vehicle goes up in flames

A 45-year-old man, his wife and their eleven-year-old daughter today escaped unharmed after the vehicle in which they were travelling went up in flames along the Lancaster Village Public Road, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dinesh Chotkoe, of Letterhoutstraat, Nickerie, Suriname, was driving the vehicle at around 08:30hrs, heading to Suriname, when the incident occurred.

Simon Gray, of Liverpool Village, was driving behind the vehicle at the time when he saw what appeared to be fire under the car, which bore registration number PC 7428.

Gray said he drove up alongside the vehicle and informed the driver, who stopped and exited the vehicle. His wife and daughter also exited, and less than a minute later, the vehicle went up in flames.

Chotkoe was interviewed by ranks at Whim Police Station, where he related that on September 8, 2023, he arrived in Guyana with his family.

He said they were all travelling from Georgetown to head home to Suriname when the incident occurred.

The fire service was summoned to the scene and they extinguished the blaze.

