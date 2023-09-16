3 in hospital after speeding car crashes into new Eccles/Mandela Roundabout

Police are investigating a serious accident on Friday evening that left three persons in the hospital after their speeding car crashed into the roundabout at the intersection of the Eccles to Mandela Four-Lane Road and Dumpsite Road on the East Bank of Demerara.

The accident occurred at about 21:40h, involving motor car #PAB 805, which was driven by owner Troy Humphrey, a 27-year-old employee of the University of Guyana (UG) Library and a resident of Norton Street, Georgetown. Two occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the accident, Phillip Jeffery, a 23-year-old Security Guard of Queenstown, Georgetown, and Fulisa Burnette, a 19-year-old resident also of Norton Street, Georgetown.

According to police reports, the car was proceeding South on the eastern carriageway of the Eccles to Mandela Four-Lane Road at a fast rate. As the vehicle approached the intersection (Roundabout) of Eccles to Mandela and Dumpsite Road, where road markings are lawfully placed, regulating the movements of traffic, the driver failed to stop and continued further South, thereafter colliding into the Roundabout.

As a result of the collision, the Water Fountain and other parts of the Roundabout, along with the vehicle, were extensively damaged.

The Driver, along with the two occupants in the vehicle, received injuries to their heads and other parts of their bodies. The Ambulance service was summoned and arrived shortly after at the scene of the accident with a team of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) who checked and examined the Driver and occupants.

They were all placed into the Ambulance by the said EMT staff in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where they were further seen and examined by Doctors on duty.

The Driver, along with Fulisa Burnette, was admitted to the Holding Bay in the Accident and Emergency Unit at GPHC for observation. Their condition is considered stable, while Phillip Jeffery was admitted to the ICU, suffering from brain haemorrhage and a fractured right hand. His condition is regarded as serious.

Motor Car #PAB 805 is lodged at Diamond Police Station to be examined by a licensing and certifying officer.

Open and sealed bottles of Alcoholic beverages were observed at the scene in and out of the vehicle (PAB 805). Also, the Driver narrowly missed hitting a parked Police anti-crime patrol vehicle, which was at the Roundabout when the incident occurred.

Further investigation is continuing.

