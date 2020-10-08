Govt meets Virgin Atlantic over possible Guyana-London flights

The Director General of Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Egbert Field, has confirmed that UK-based Virgin Atlantic Airways has engaged the Government in talks on potentially launching a Guyana to London service, according to a recent report by Guyana Aviation.

Field was reported as saying that an initial exploratory meeting was held with Virgin’s officials who are assessing the potential of the route.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill was quoted in another section of the media as saying that another meeting is expected to held with the airline before this month-end.

Guyana has never been served by scheduled non-stop services to London.