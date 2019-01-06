Gordon’s Foundation donates school items to 700 children

As the new school term sets to begin tomorrow, over 700 children on the West Coast and West Bank of Demerara received school supplies complements of Gordon’s Foundation on Thursday at Plantain Walk, WBD.

The children between the ages 1 and 15 were recipients of toys, goodies and school bags containing books, pencils, rulers, erasers and sharpeners. Another 50 would have also received electronic tablets.

Founder of the Foundation, Pamela Daniels noted that a special effort is being made to serve the children on the West Side- a number that has significantly increased from time the initiative commenced 13 years ago.

“There is an increasing amount of children attending the event on a yearly basis… this year we are making a special effort to serve 500 of them…this would not have been possible without the support of all active participants” she said expressing her gratitude.

The foundation aims to provide for the less fortunate in what they call “Children’s Day Celebration”.