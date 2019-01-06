Suspect in Queenstown execution style killing released

…PME shows victim died from multiple gunshots

As Police continue to probe the murder of 38-year-old Sean Alistair Greene, formerly of Number 78 Village Springlands, Berbice, and also of Alberttown, Georgetown, who was gunned down on Foreshaw Street, Queenstown, the suspect has been released from custody.

The post mortem examination conducted on Greene on Friday revealed that Greene, who lived in Canada for a number of years, died from multiple gunshot injuries.

Initial reports indicated that Greene was standing in front of the hotel with friends at about 04:00h on December 30, 2018 when he was approached by a group of men.

One of the men whipped out a firearm and opened fire on him. The gunman then stood over him and emptied the magazine.

Greene was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage subsequently showed Greene sitting in a chair with another person standing beside him.

The duo were engaged in a conversation when the perpetrator strolled up to them from the eastern side of Foreshaw Street, Queenstown.

Prior to opening fire on Greene, the suspect, who was clad in a black long pants, light colored jersey and a hat, seemingly said something. He then began shooting at Greene which caused the other person to run for cover.

A large crowd gathered, and a dying Greene, with several bullets to his body including one to his face was left lying on the roadway in front of the hotel for some time before being rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Meanwhile, reports in Canada indicated that Greene is currently wanted in that country in connection with the murder of a 42-year-old Toronto resident, which occurred September 2018.

The man identified as Chad Day was discovered lying in a driveway on West Lodge Avenue near Lansdowne Avenue and Queen Street West, Parksdale, Toronto with injuries to his body suspected to be from a fall. Two men were arrested in connection with the incident, but a third person – suspected to be Greene – was still being sought by the Canadian officials.