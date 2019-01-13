Good Hope woman nabbed with ganja

A 24-year-old woman was taken into Police custody and is expected to be charged shortly after a quantity of cannabis was found in her possession on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was intercepted in her home at around 15:00h.

<<<Inews>>> understands that ranks of the “C” Division (East Coast) acted on information and swooped down at the woman’s home where they found 234 grams of cannabis along with an undisclosed sum of money and other items. Investigations are in progress.