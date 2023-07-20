Global index: Guyana’s passport ranks better than Suriname’s, China’s

…improved from 2022 position

The Guyana passport is now ranked number 59th in the 2023 Henley Passport Index, with access to 88 visa-free destinations, an improvement from the number 64 ranking in 2022.

Guyana ties in the 59th position with Jamaica and Bahrain, but outperforms nations like Suriname, which is ranked 65; China, which came in at 63 and India, which is at the 80th position.

The world’s most powerful passport is Singapore, with access to 192 countries; followed by Germany, Italy, and Spain with access to 190.

Outside of their Caribbean Community (Caricom) neighbours, Guyanese passport holders can enjoy visa-free travel to nations such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Fiji, Malaysia, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, among others.

In other cases, Guyanese passport holders can benefit from visa upon arrival in countries like Armenia, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, and others.

The Henley Passport Index is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) – the largest, most accurate travel information database – and enhanced by Henley & Partners’ research team.

Meanwhile, the Guyana passport is only projected to grow stronger as the Government forges deeper partnerships with nations around the world.

Guyana has already initiated talks on the possibility of visa-free travel with Italy and Mexico. In November 2022, it was reported that Guyana’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd initiated such talks with Italy’s Non-Resident Ambassador-designate, Fabrizio Nicoletti.

In February of this year, the Executive Management Committee (EMC) of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) met with Mexican Ambassador to Guyana Mauricio Vizcaíno Crespo where the topic of visa-free travel was raised. The GCCI has also been lobbying for visa-free travel to Canada.

--- ---