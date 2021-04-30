Girl, 17, missing

The Guyana Police Force is seeking the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

The girl, Stephanie Doris, is a student of the Stewartville Secondary School, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Police said on April 27, it was reported at the Den Amstel Police Station that the teen went missing on the day prior.

She is 5ft, medium-built and brown in complexion with black hair and was last seen wearing an orange-coloured three-quarter pants and white T-shirt with black slippers.

Anyone with information that may lead to the whereabouts of Stephanie Doris is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 227-2603, 226-6978, 226-6221, 219-3252, 227-1149, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.