GHDS to host Kartik Purnima Aarti at Kitty Seawall on Sunday

Kartik Snaan or Kartik Purnima will be observed on Sunday, November 29, 2020 by the Hindu community.

This sacred day is observed by fasting, prayers, and puja at the foreshores across the country.

Traditionally, Ganga Ma and Bhagwan Shiva are worshipped. It is a day for internal purification, cleansing, and reflection and a reminder to rid oneself of negative energies and qualities.

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha (GHDS) will be holding Kartik Purnima Aarti on Sunday from 16:30h at the Kitty Seawall and foreshore, opposite the roundabout.

To avoid crowding and congestion, aarti will be done at 17:30h, 18:00h, and 18:30h with consistent kirtan, bhajans and prayers.

The organisation has advised persons to wear their masks and maintain six feet of social distancing when attending the ceremony. Sanitisers will be provided.

Strict COVID-19 protocols will be observed. The GHDS is encouraging persons not to crowd the area, but to maintain a free flow by coming at staggered times within the period. The organisation would like persons to bring their thalis/diyas to participate in the aarti.

As part of its drive to encourage a clean and healthy environment, the GHDS reminds the Hindu community to keep the seawalls, foreshores and water in their pristine state.

“We are appealing to persons not to leave cloth, plastic, flags or any other item which is not biodegradable on the seawalls and foreshores after their puja. Offer flowers, leaves and fruit and other bio-degradable items in the deeper waters so that they will not be washed ashore,” the GHDS stated in a release.

Hindus are urged to be conscious of their external and internal environment and to be very conscious of their responsibility to keep their surroundings before and after puja clean and tidy and in no way to contribute to pollution of the waterways, foreshores and seawalls.

The Dharmic Sabha wishes everyone a blissful and divine Kartik Purnima.