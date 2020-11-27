Chainsaw operator charged for threatening to “squeeze the life out” of a man

A chainsaw operator who hails from Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was on Tuesday fined $10,000 by Magistrate Wanda Fortune after he was found guilty of the offence of making use of threatening language.

The defendant – 45-year-old Mark Semple of 917 Block 22, Wismar – was not present at the Linden Magistrate’s Court when the verdict was handed down.

The prosecution indicated that Semple threatened Roy Kingston, using expletives and told him that he would “squeeze the life out of him”.

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 24 at Block 22. If the defendant fails to pay the $10,000 fine, he will be subjected to an alternative two-week prison sentence.