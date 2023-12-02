Ghanaian influencer Wode Maya in Guyana

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) – Mr Kamrul Baksh and the Senior Officer of Marketing – Mr Nickoli Primo, officially have welcomed Wode Maya, a Ghanaian YouTube star, to Guyana.

Over the next few days, the GTA will be hosting Wode Maya and his team on a series of experiences across Guyana, including a trip to the majestic Kaieteur.

Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, is a Ghanaian YouTube personality, vlogger, and digital media influencer.

He is acclaimed to be one of the Top and Most Influential YouTubers in Africa.

