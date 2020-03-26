Georgetown chamber calls on citizens to take COVID-19 advisories seriously

The Georgetown Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GCCI), today, expressed concerns over the preparations currently in place to deal with a rise in cases of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

In this regard, the private sector body called on citizens to change their behavioural patterns and adopt the approach known as Social Distancing; this means to avoid close physical contact with other persons so as to reduce the spread of the virus.

The GCCI said it is ready, willing and able to assist the ministry in its efforts to increase its resources to effectively fight the disease.

Yesterday, caretaker Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence said that four persons were placed in mandatory isolation, and one person is of national interest.

Whilst waiting for directions from the National Authorities, the GCCI is encouraging members of the business community and the general public to voluntarily practice social distancing.

The GCCI also offers the following recommendations:

Avoid large gatherings. There should be no congregation of people in groups of more than 15 persons.

Employers should encourage employees to work from home/telecommute where possible.

Businesses such as restaurants, bars and similar services should discontinue ‘dinein’ services for customers and facilitate takeout, delivery and ‘drive-thru’ options.

Minibus and speed boat owners should sanitize their vehicles and boats after every trip and should try to maintain a 3ft distance between each passenger if possible.

Employers should disseminate guidelines on sanitation and hygiene to employees and ensure that employees have access to sanitizing materials.

Businesses should not price gouge on materials needed for sanitizing and prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The public should remain calm and refrain from panic buying and hoarding of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a new virus. The disease causes respiratory illness (similar to the flu) with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and in more severe cases, difficulty breathing. You can protect yourself by washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face, and avoiding close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell.

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or an object that has been contaminated, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth.