CORONAVIRUS: Giftland Mall to close temporarily from April 1

Amid the coronavirus threat in Guyana, the Giftland Mall has announced that it will be temporarily closed from April 1 until further notice.

However, the FoodMaxx Supermarket and Shoppers Pharmacy will remain open to facilitate basic shopping. Opening hours for these stores remain at 10:00am to 07:30pm.

“This closure is due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which has placed our country and the world in unprecedented times. Given that the main counter against the spread of the virus is social distancing, the mall will be closing temporarily in the interest of its staff and customers,” the mall said in a statement.

Customers, however, will be required to abide by the guidelines enforced in-store by the FoodMaxx Supermarket to combat the spread of the virus.

The pricing structure will remain the same throughout this period, but, management has cautioned that prices may increase if the cost of the items increase.

For now, all ATMs will be accessible unless indicated otherwise.