GECOM will no longer meet tomorrow at 1pm due to hearing of Notice of Appeal

The Guyana Elections Commission has announced that the seven-member Commission will no longer be meeting tomorrow at 13:00hrs as planned due to the hearing of the Notice of Appeal.

Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward said “Please be advised that due to the hearing of the Notice of Appeal tomorrow at 13:30hrs, the Commission will no longer meet at 13:00hrs as planned.”

The Commission did not meet today after the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield failed to honour his constitutional duty to submit the final elections report.

Additionally, the Commission did not have the required quorum.

They had initially planned to meet again tomorrow at 13:00hrs, however, this meeting has since been put on hold.