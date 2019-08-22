GECOM hopes to advise President “soon” on elections

Even after meeting for a second time since the new Chairperson was appointed, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is yet to decide on how to proceed regarding elections and the ongoing House-to-House (H2H) Registration.

In fact, there was a marked reluctance to get into specifics with the press on how Wednesday’s meeting with GECOM Chairperson Retired Justice Claudette Singh transpired.

People’s Progressive Party (PPP)-nominated Commissioners were tight-lipped, only commenting that a further meeting will be held on Friday.

However, the Commission does hope to advise President David Granger “very soon” on their preparedness for the polls.

This is according to Government-nominated Commissioner Vincent Alexander, who noted that while discussions on the way forward have started, outstanding matters still need to be addressed.

It has now been over a week since the High Court ruled that H2H Registration, while constitutional, should also be tempered by the need for early elections.

In her written ruling, acting Chief Justice Roxane George reminded parties that a No-Confidence Motion was passed, and as such, the body cannot ignore this and proceed as though it’s business as usual.