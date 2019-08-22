CPL 2019: Jason Mohammad and Kjorn Ottley to come into Patriots squad as cover for Udana and Jones

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have announced two temporary replacements to their squad for the upcoming season, both due to international commitments for players they selected at the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft, according to CPL.

Isuru Udana is unavailable for the first two games of the CPL season due to Sri Lanka’s ongoing series against New Zealand. He will be replaced for the first two matches of the Patriots’ campaign by Trinidadian batsman, Jason Mohammad. Mohammad played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors last season, and with 1,211 runs in T20 cricket he is an experienced campaigner.

Meanwhile, the Patriots ICC Americas pick at the draft, Aaron Jones, will be playing for the USA until 14 September. The draft rules allow for the ICC Americas player to be temporarily replaced by a Caribbean national. While he is away on international duty, Jones will be replaced by Kjorn Ottley who was the leading run scorer for the Combined Colleges and Campuses team in the most recent Regional Super50 competition, a tournament which his team won, CPL said.