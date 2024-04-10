GDF to acquire €39.5M offshore patrol vessel from French firm

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will be acquiring an offshore patrol vessel from French firm, OCEA S.A., to the tune of €39.5 million.

A letter of intent was this morning signed between the company and the Guyana Government through the Ministry of Finance.

The agreement covers the manufacturing of the vessel, a comprehensive logistics package, and five years of maintenance of the product.

During his remarks at the signing ceremony ceremony, Army Chief Brigadier Omar Khan disclosed that this vessel will strengthen the capability of GDF’s Coast Guard to conduct surveillance and monitoring of the exclusive economic zone, respond to search and rescue missions, aid vessels in distress, and control the harmful risk of maritime pollution.

Further, he explained that the vessel will play an integral role in the protection of Guyana’s sea assets and sovereign territory.

Meanwhile, Senior Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh said the vessel represents the latest installment in the realisation of President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s vision and commitment to ensure Guyana has a modern army.

According to its website, OCEA S.A. is today the French leader in aluminium shipbuilding.

