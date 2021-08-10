GDF Sergeant among 3 to be charged for multimillion-dollar gold heist

Keyon King, 32, a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) sergeant as well as 36-year-old Delroy Jackson and 36-year-old Peon Lee, both security guards, will today be charged in relation to the multimillion-dollar gold heist committed on August 5 at the Wallison Enterprise located at Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

The trio reportedly confessed to executing the daring daylight robbery which saw them carting off with $38M in cash and sixty ounces of raw gold valued some $20M.

One of the security officers, who was the personal security guard of the business owner, allegedly confessed to being the mastermind behind the attack.

The GDF rank was found with some of the stolen money buried in his yard at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). This publication understands that both security guards are also former army members.

On Saturday night, ranks from the Major Crimes Unit of the Guyana Police Force unearthed $18 million of the $38 million that was taken during last Thursday’s robbery.

The money was neatly wrapped in transparent plastic and placed in a bucket. The bucket was then wrapped in two black garbage bags and buried in a hole.

When contacted on Sunday, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum explained that after the robbery, initial investigations led ranks to Sophia, Greater Georgetown at one of the suspect’s homes, where several items from the robbery were found. He further stated that with additional intelligence gathered, investigators went to the soldier’s residence.

INews understands that several members of the business community, particularly the gold industry, had also travelled to the area with investigators on Saturday night to arrest the GDF rank. During this time, a search was conducted on his premises but nothing was found.

However, checks in the yard revealed a disturbed area and upon checking, ranks realised that the area was freshly dug. Further inspection led to the discovery of the bucket with some of the stolen loot.

The Chief Crime had indicated on Sunday that the GDF Sergeant’s wife, who is also a serving member of the army, was also taken into custody as accessory to the robbery.

Further, this publication was told by Police sources that they were also provided with information that implicates two other ex-GDF ranks, who had executed the daring heist. As such, a team of Police went to a village on the East Coast of Demerara in pursuit of the two others but that was futile.

This publication understands that one of the wanted ex-military personnel involved in the robbery was previously charged for armed robbery.