GDF receives marine vessel spares from US

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has received a quantity of engines and marine vessel parts from the government and people of the United States of America under the existing Caribbean Basin Initiative.

The items are valued at some USD$200,000 (GYD$ 40,000,000).

They were handed over to Inspector General Colonel Trevor Bowman and the Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard, Commander Sean Harmon, by the US Embassy’s Charge d Affaires Mr. Mark Culliane, at Coast Guard Ship Hinds, on Friday, August 28, 2020.

Colonel Bowman thanked the US Representatives on behalf of the GDF Chief-of-Staff and noted that the timely delivery of the equipment would certainly boost the operations of the Coast Guard.

The items received include four Yamaha 250 HP engines, two Metal Shark Shockwave seats, fuel pumps, motor assemblies, propellers, and batteries, among other items.

A United States of America initiative, initiated in 1983 as a temporary programme by the Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act, it took effect on January 1, 1984. However, The Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Expansion Act of 1990, known as “CBI II”, made the CBI permanent.

The GDF has benefited over the years under the Initiative.