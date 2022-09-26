GDF rank injured during paratrooping rehearsal

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank is now hospitalised after he was injured while paratrooping on Friday at the National Stadium in preparation for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) finale.

According to GDF, Sergeant Timeon McPherson sustained injuries primarily to his chest and abdomen. As such, he was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was admitted as a patient and is currently being treated for his injuries.

In a report on Sunday, the GDF said: “The seasoned paratrooper was today [Sunday] visited by Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, Officers of the 31 Special Forces Squadron, Force Medical Officer (FMO) and the Force Sergeant Major (FSM), at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he is being kept for observation and is being treated by a team of highly trained specialists.”

The Chief of Staff, during his visit, assured Sergeant McPherson’s mother of the Force’s commitment to ensuring that he receives the best care possible.

“The FMO and FSM are in contact with Sergeant McPherson and he is recovering favourably.”

Sergeant McPherson has been in service since 2012 and has 27 Freefall Jumps and over 50 Static Line Jumps in his career.

Three years ago, two soldiers attached to the 31 Special Forces Squadron of the Guyana Defence Force were hospitalised following an accident during a routine paratrooping exercise at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

A statement from the GDF noted that the soldiers were referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were evaluated to determine the severity of their injuries. They were later treated and sent home.