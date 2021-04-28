GDF rank dies after crashing into pedestrian, car in ECD accident

Lancelot Giddings, 26, of Prince William Street, Plaisance is now dead after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a pedestrian, then a motorcar along the Liliendaal Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The fatal accident occurred on Tuesday at around 09:35hrs.

Giddings, a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank, was proceeding west along the roadway when in the vicinity of Pump Road, a pedestrian attempted to cross the road and walked into the path of the motorcycle, resulting in a collision.

The pedestrian, Sheldon Booker, 45, fell onto the road and received injuries about his body.

However, a result of the collision, the motorcyclist lost control and subsequently crashed into motorcar PMM 309 which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

The GDF rank then fell onto the roadway receiving injuries about his body.

Both the motorcyclist and pedestrian were picked up in an unconscious state by Emergency Medical Technicians and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where Giddings was pronounced dead on arrival.

Up to news time, the pedestrian was still receiving treatment for head injuries in the Critical Bay of the Accident and Emergency ward.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motorcar but no trace of alcohol was found.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage of the accident as investigations are ongoing.