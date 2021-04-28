Man stabs woman to neck, then kills self

A 27-year-old woman is currently hospitalised after she was stabbed to her neck by a man with whom she had a relationship.

The man, 35-year-old Troy Sandy, subsequently ingested a poisonous substance and died.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Black Bush Polder, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Reports are that the woman and her two children were en route to her home in a hire car when the vehicle became blocked by motorcar PKK 2541 which was being driven by Sandy.

Sandy exited the car with a cutlass in his hand and began to behave disorderly towards the woman.

The hire car driver and another man in the area tried to deescalate the situation when the man attempted to chop the victim.

He then threw the cutlass aside, whipped out a knife and stabbed the woman to the mid-region of her neck.

He then went to his motorcar and sped away, making good his escape.

The victim was assisted by the taxi driver to the Mibicuri Public Hospital, where she was treated and transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further treatment.

She is currently admitted a patient in a serious but stable condition.

Sandy was subsequently found at the Mibicuri Public Hospital where he was admitted a patient for ingestion of poison.

At 23:35hrs, he died.