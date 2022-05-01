GDF rank arrested after robbing 17-Y-O girl with toy gun

A serving rank of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has been arrested by the police after he, along with two others, allegedly robbed a 17-year-old girl on Friday night.

Police say the victim was relieved of one ZTE cell phone valued $40,000 and one Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued $130,000 during the robbery which occurred between 19:50h and 20:00h at Good Hope Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

Investigations revealed that the teenager, who is a sales girl, and her friend were heading home on a bicycle when they noticed three males on the road fixing their bicycles.

As they approached where the group was, one of the males grabbed on to the victim’s bicycle and demanded her belongings. H then took out her cellular phones from the bag while the other two perpetrators went to her friend and began to search him but found nothing.

A scuffle ensued between the two suspects and the victim’s friend at which point the other suspect went up to him, and hit him to his head with a ‘toy gun’ which was broken after the blow.

The three suspects then made good their escape.

The matter was reported and during checks of the area, pieces of the toy gun were found.

Investigations led the police to one of the suspects, who lives in Mahaica. He was later arrested and placed into custody. The probe continues.