27-Y-O killed, another critical after their vehicle was hit by drunk driver

One man is now dead and another is in critical condition after their motorcar was hit by a drunk driver in an early morning accident today.

Dead is 27-year-old Ian Mekdeci of First Avenue Subryanville, Georgetown; while his injured friend has been identified as 31-year-old Sheik Baksh of Dowding Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

The accident occurred sometime around 02:15h at the intersection of Sandy Babb Street and Vlissengen Road in the vicinity of Camp Ayanganna.

Police reports are that the two men were in a motorcar, PXX 4592, heading west along Sandy Babb Street and on the approach at the intersection, Baksh, who was driving, proceeded to cross on the ‘green light’.

At that time, however, a motor Jeep, PTT 4136, was proceeding along Vlissengen Road and the driver allegedly failed to stop at the intersection, which resulted in the front portion of his vehicle colliding with the left side of the car, where Mekdeci was in the front passenger side.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles were damaged extensively. Both occupants of the car received injuries and were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by ambulance in an unconscious condition.

Mekdeci subsequently died whilst receiving medical attention. Baksh, on the other hand, was admitted as a patient to the Emergency Unit of GPHC, suffering from a broken left arm, laceration to the head and a punctured left lung. His condition is listed as critical.

Police visited the accident scene and took a statement from an independent witness. Checks were made for CCTV footage, which was obtained is being reviewed by investigators.

Meanwhile, a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the jeep – a 37-year-old male of School Street, Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara – which showed 162% and 151% micrograms respectively, way above the legal limit.

The driver is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.