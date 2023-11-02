GDF medivacs critical patients from Bartica Hospital to GT

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) last evening successfully assisted in the transportation of two critical patients from Bartica Hospital.

A 43-year-old male patient who developed complications following major abdominal surgery and a female patient with post-delivery complications needed to be transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for advanced care.

The helicopter proved ideal, as transporting them via the water or in another aircraft could cause undue distress and possibly worsen their conditions.

Upon arrival at Base Camp Ayanganna, GDF medics assisted in moving the patients into the ambulance, which then transported them to the hospital.

A family member of one of the patients and a nurse were also on the flight.

The 8R-AYA is retrofitted to transport up to three patients along with medical personnel and equipment.

