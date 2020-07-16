GCCI writes Top Cop about possible destabilisation of security situation

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has written Top Cop Leslie James, expressing concerns about the possibility of “a destabilisation in the security situation” as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) makes its final Declaration of the results of the March 2 Regional and General Elections.

See full letter dispatched to the Police Commissioner Leslie James on July 13:

Dear Commissioner James,

RE: Concerns emanating from the Private Sector

On behalf of the Council and Executives of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), I trust that this message reaches you in good stead during this global pandemic.

The Chamber has been monitoring closely the public health and electoral situation in our country. In addition, the GCCI is also concerned with possibly of a destabilization in the security situation as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) makes its final Declaration of the results of the March 2 Regional and General Elections. These two situations can combine to have disastrous results on the security and well-being of our society.

In particular, we are concerned about the large gatherings which are assembling on Main Street, in the perimeters of the GECOM and the State House. Notably, a situation on July 13, 2020 saw persons gathered closely together in large groups, one person lying in front of the Presidential convoy in an obstructive manner, non-adherence to public health precautions, amongst many other actions which are dangerous to both public health and potentially threatening to the well-being of citizenry of Guyana.

Commissioner, we would like to request, of your good audience, the measures which are being taken to handle these crowds which are now becoming more consistent, as well as the plan by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to deal with a situation of potential de-escalation. In this regard, I shall be grateful for your kind consideration of my request.

Please accept, Commissioner James, my best regards.