UK joins growing calls for recount-based elections declaration

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, has added his voice to growing number of Foreign Powers who are calling for the declaration of the Guyana March 2 General and Regional Elections to be on the basis of the certified national recount results.

In a brief message via twitter, Thursday, the top UK official said: “It has been over 4 months since the people of Guyana went to the polls – a result is still pending. The Elections Commission should declare on the basis of the CARICOM scrutinised recount. Guyana deserves an election result that reflects the will of its people.”

A few weeks ago, the UK Government had expressed deep concern about the events following the elections in Guyana.

It had called on President David Granger “to preserve the principle of free, fair and credible elections.”