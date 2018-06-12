GCCI, PSC tour MovieTowne Plaza ahead of its opening this year

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) and the Georgetown Chambers of Industry and Commerce (GCCI), on Tuesday, had a tour of the MovieTowne Plaza as contractors are finishing the building ahead of the opening scheduled for August this year.

The MovieTowne Plaza is a US$45M investment by Guyana-born businessman, Derek Chin. It is Chin’s dream to replicate and improve the experience offered at MovieTowne franchises in Trinidad and Tobago.

Once completed MovieTowne Guyana will be outfitted with eight state-of-the-art screens with the total seating capacity of 2,100 and equipped with the technology needed for patrons to immerse themselves in the magic of every film.

Additionally, there would also be a 60,000-square foot Massy Stores Super Centre along with a series of various cafés, bistros, restaurants and stores. Among the cafés scheduled for the plaza is the famous Hard Rock Café.

During the tour, both PSC’s Chairman, Eddie Boyer, and GCCI’s President Deodat Indar reiterated their commitment towards supporting the venture.

They noted that it is investments like these that catches the attention of international investors making Guyana a hot spot for development.