GCCI head calls on citizens to participate in national discussion on SWF

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is inviting members of the public to participate in a national discussion on the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), tomorrow (Friday), at the Duke Lodge, Georgetown from 09:00h.

The Energy forum will focus on fostering discussions on the draft legislation of the Sovereign Wealth Fund since the President of the GCCI, Deodat Indar strongly believes that certain aspects of the Fund need to discussed in detail before it is signed into law.

Panelists will engage the audience, who will be given the opportunity to make recommendations for the draft legislation.

Indar, during a press conference today (Thursday), made the call for Guyanese to attend the event noting that it is the first ever energy forum which focuses on the Sovereign Wealth Fund, among other issues.

He said, “Since early 2017 we have been asking for a sovereign wealth fund legislation for good reasons. It took a little time but we have in front of us now something that we can discuss as a private sector, something that we can discuss as a country to hammer out the best fashion in which the sovereign wealth fund legislation can be crafted”.

According to him, the present document requires the input of other Guyanese so that when it becomes law, it will entail the views of citizens from the private sector.