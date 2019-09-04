GBTI commits $3M towards Bahamas Hurricane Relief

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited (GBTI) today announced a substantial three million dollars in hurricane relief to The Bahamas.

In addition, the Bank will be setting up a relief fund to which members of the public can make their contributions.

“We see the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian and we understand the need for the people to get back to their normal lives and it is inherent within us to help,” said GBTI Executive Director, Richard Isava.

The Bank is encouraging the general public to use the GBTI Hurricane Relief Fund to also make their contributions.

Donations can be made to:

Account Name: GBTI HURRICANE RELIEF FUND- BAHAMAS

Account Number: 011802963011

The Bahamas was on Saturday hit by the mega storm with winds recording the highest at landfall and resulting in at least seven deaths.

GBTI is Guyana’s first indigenous bank with the largest network of branches spread across the country and strongly upholds its corporate social responsibility.