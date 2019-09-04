Fisherman remanded for wounding friend

A fisherman, who chopped his drinking partner during a night out, was remanded to prison when he appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Calvin Murray, 27, of Moruca, North West District, Region 1 (Barima-Waini) pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The charge alleged that on September 2, 2019, at Moruca, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Shane Peters with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.

The facts of the matter were presented by Police Prosecutor, Sanj Singh, who stated that on the day in question the duo went to a birthday party in the evening where they were consuming alcohol.

At about 22:45hrs, the two men got into a heated argument. Reports are that Murray left but later returned with a cutlass and began to attack Peters.

Peters was rushed to the Kumaka District Hospital but due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to Suddie Regional Hospital where he remains a patience.

The Magistrate, after listening to the facts of the matter, remanded the Murray to prison, where his next court appearance is scheduled for September 9.